Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

