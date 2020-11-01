Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 150,718 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 146.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,718 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 795.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.36 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

