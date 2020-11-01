Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

COST stock opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.