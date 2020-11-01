Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.53 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

