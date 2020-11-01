Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 804 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 22.4% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.58. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

