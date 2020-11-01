NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.