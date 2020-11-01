Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 508 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 140.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

