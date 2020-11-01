Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,765 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE C opened at $41.42 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

