NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in NIKE by 27.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,474,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,467,000 after acquiring an additional 754,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.