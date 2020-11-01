NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 398,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,717,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,470,000 after purchasing an additional 340,675 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

