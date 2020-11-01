American Research & Management Co. Purchases 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

