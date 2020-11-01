American Research & Management Co. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,760,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $350.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.