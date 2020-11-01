Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 24,732 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

