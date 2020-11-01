Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

