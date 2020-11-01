Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT opened at $350.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

