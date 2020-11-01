Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 42.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.