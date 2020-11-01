Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $3,019,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,953,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,801,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 751,209 shares of company stock worth $179,211,063. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

