Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 277.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Caterpillar by 238.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $157.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

