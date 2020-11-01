Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $48.31 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187,918 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $48,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $157.05 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

