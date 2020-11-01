Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $55.01 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,722 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 19.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 52,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 17,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

ORCL opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

