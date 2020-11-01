Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $130.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

