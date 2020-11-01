Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,424 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Caterpillar by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

CAT stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.