Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 3.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 81.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,368,000 after acquiring an additional 222,253 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in S&P Global by 229.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,802,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $322.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.61. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.