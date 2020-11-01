salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $147,454,000 after buying an additional 547,165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,308,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 751,209 shares of company stock worth $179,211,063. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.21. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

