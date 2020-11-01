Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $17.46 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,627,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

