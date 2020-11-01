Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

