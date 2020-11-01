Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

