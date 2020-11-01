Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 1,253 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 32.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,206 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,920 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

