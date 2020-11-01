salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 114.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $147,454,000 after purchasing an additional 547,165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 751,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,211,063 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $232.27 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

