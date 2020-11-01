2,034 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.