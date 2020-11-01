Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $7.69 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

