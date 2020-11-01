iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,925,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,623 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after acquiring an additional 394,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after buying an additional 336,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,465,000 after buying an additional 332,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

