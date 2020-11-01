Trellis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

