Trellis Advisors LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

