Heard Capital LLC Has $22.38 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 9.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 18,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $599.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $666.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

