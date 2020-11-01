American Research & Management Co. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 947.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

SDY stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

