American Research & Management Co. Sells 309 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 4.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

