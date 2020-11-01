Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

