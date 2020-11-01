iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,749.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 261,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

