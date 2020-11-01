SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,949 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,533,000. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,794 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,340 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

