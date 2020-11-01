Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,415 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day moving average of $433.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.