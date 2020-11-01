Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 385,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.