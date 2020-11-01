387,696 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 387,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,000. Deere & Company makes up about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

NYSE DE opened at $225.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

