Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 1,136,367 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,136,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,790,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Archer-Daniels-Midland as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 625.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 281,872 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

