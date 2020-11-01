Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after buying an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

