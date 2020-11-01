Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 194 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.