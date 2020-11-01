iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Holdings Lifted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,749.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 256.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.7% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 261,766 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.