Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $177.19 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.