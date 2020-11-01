Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $33,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 625.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 281,872 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $46.24 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

