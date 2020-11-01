Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after buying an additional 356,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $176.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

